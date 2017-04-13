Fire and IceCoast Guard training exercise brings area first responders together last weekend
“Operation 45 North”– a United States Coast Guard on-ice rescue operations exercise aimed at developing a tactical framework for local and federal response plans– took place on Little Traverse Bay (and the Emmet County Fairgrounds) on Saturday, February 26. Coast Guard units were joined by local law enforcement and Michigan State Police, volunteer and township...
City Council to consider possible ballot requests at March 7 meeting
Harbor Springs City Council will discuss two potential ballot proposals during their next meeting, Monday, March 7. The conversations are part of an on-going discussion...
Health Officer resigns citing ‘hostile work environment’
Editor’s Note: Health officer Lisa Peacock’s resignation letter is both direct and insightful, and to this end the Harbor Light Newspaper has decided to reprint...
Health Officer of Health Department of Northwest Michigan submits letter of resignation last week
Editor’s Note: The following letter of resignation was recently submitted to the Board of Health and Administration of the Health Department of Northwest Michigan by...
Plenty of ideas brought forth as city council grapples with generating more revenue
Potential revenue streams dominated the conversation at the City Council table in Harbor Springs during the Monday, February 21 meeting, as city administration and Council...
Petoskey Library to launch NEA ‘Big Read’ program March 9
Petoskey District Library (PDL) will launch its National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read, a community reading program celebrating An American Sunrise on Wednesday,...
Petoskey Rotary announces two grant opportunities
Two grant opportunities are available through the Rotary Club of Petoskey. The first grant opportunity is through the Petoskey Rotary Club Charities Inc. (PRCCI), which...
Voices Without Borders- Treble and Youth Choirs invite new singers to join
The Treble Choir (ages 7-13), and The Youth Choir (ages 14-20) are accepting applications for new singers. Choirs rehearse at the United Methodist Church in...
Restaurant Week continues in Harbor Springs
The Harbor Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Spring Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, March 6. It includes 12 local eateries offering specials. There are no...
ABOUT TOWN
About Town listings can be emailed to news@ncpublish.com. Deadline is Monday at noon for Wednesday publication. We do not retype fliers. Please submit in paragraph...
New director at Bay View Association
Bay View Association announced that Barbara Pfeil accepted an offer to be the Association’s next Executive Director, effective December 1, 2021. “I am thrilled for...
McLaren welcomes new Orthopedic Surgeon
Dr. Eric Krohn (Courtesy photo)Eric F. Krohn, DO, Orthopedic Surgeon, has joined McLaren Northern Michigan Orthopedic Services located at 560 West Mitchell Street, Suite 560,...
Bay Bluffs staffer earns scholarship
Bay Bluffs-Emmet County Medical Care Facility announced Savannah Morris has received one of ten $800 2021 Gary Easton Scholarship Awards from the Michigan County Medical...
New hearing clinic opens in Harbor Springs
Dr. Kathleen EimersDr. Kathleen Eimers has opened a new hearing clinic in the Harbor Airport Plaza located at 8434 M-119. Dr. Eimers Hearing Clinic offers...
Beauty Care now open
Melissa NestleLotus Beauty Care has recently opened inside Frye Massage and Wellness on Lake Street in Harbor Springs. Melissa Nestle, owner, is offering facials, lash...