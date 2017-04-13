Print Edition

Wray DePrez ‘DeP’ ‘Digger’ Ewing

| March 2, 2022

Wray DePrez “DeP” “Digger” Ewing Shelbyville, IN and Harbor Springs,...

Cary Lansill Rowland

| March 2, 2022

Cary Lansill Rowland, late wife of Murray Lee (Junie) Rowland...

Patrick Bernhardt

| March 2, 2022

Patrick L. Bernhardt, 79 of Petoskey, passed away February 14,...

Ram skiers turn in strong performances at State Championship

| March 2, 2022

Harbor Springs senior Connor Truman earned a podium spot in...

Boys varsity falls to East Jordan

By Kevin Johnston
Special to Harbor Light Newspaper | March 2, 2022

Harbor’s James Robson (55) and East Jordan’s JJ Weber (right)...

Harbor soccer player signs with Marian University

Harbor Light News Staff | March 2, 2022

(Courtesy photo) Harbor Springs High School soccer player Ella Morrow...

Girls face Charlevoix in first District Tournament game

By Kevin Johnston
Special to Harbor Light Newspaper | March 2, 2022

While Wednesday night might not normally be a big night...

At the Movies

with Cynthia Morse Zumbaugh | March 2, 2022

Hoops for Troops…

| February 23, 2022

Harbor Springs…Now and Then

By CYNTHIA MORSE ZUMBAUGH
Please call or email Cynthia with your local friend and family news items: czumbaugh@charter.net | 231.526.7842 | March 2, 2022

I haven’t bored you with stories of my pets in some time, so let me bring you up to date, with humble apologies to Glenn...

Grant application error ‘does not affect’ fire department operations

| March 2, 2022

To the Editor:  In response to all the reports in...

Paid parking controversy strains ‘historic character’ of city

| February 23, 2022

To the Editor: The situation of the paid parking controversy...

‘Flawed’ proposal…

| February 16, 2022

To the Editor: Like so many others, I participated in...

‘Move forward with respect for each other…’

| February 16, 2022

To the Editor: It’s no wonder we struggle to find...

In response…

| February 16, 2022

To the Editor: Disingenuous? As one of the unnamed council...

City Council to consider possible ballot requests at March 7 meeting

By Kate Spaulding-Bassett
Harbor Light Newspaper | March 2, 2022

Harbor Springs City Council will discuss two potential ballot proposals during their next meeting, Monday, March 7. The conversations are part of an on-going discussion...

Health Officer resigns citing ‘hostile work environment’

By Kate Spaulding-Bassett
Harbor Light Newspaper | March 2, 2022

Editor’s Note: Health officer Lisa Peacock’s resignation letter is both direct and insightful, and to this end the Harbor Light Newspaper has decided to reprint...

Health Officer of Health Department of Northwest Michigan submits letter of resignation last week

| March 2, 2022

Editor’s Note: The following letter of resignation was recently submitted to the Board of Health and Administration of the Health Department of Northwest Michigan by...

Plenty of ideas brought forth as city council grapples with generating more revenue

By Kate Spaulding-Bassett
Harbor Light Newspaper | March 2, 2022

Potential revenue streams dominated the conversation at the City Council table in Harbor Springs during the Monday, February 21 meeting, as city administration and Council...

Petoskey Library to launch NEA ‘Big Read’ program March 9

Harbor Light News Staff | March 2, 2022

Petoskey District Library (PDL) will launch its National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read, a community reading program celebrating An American Sunrise on Wednesday,...

Petoskey Rotary announces two grant opportunities

| March 2, 2022

Two grant opportunities are available through the Rotary Club of Petoskey. The first grant opportunity is through the Petoskey Rotary Club Charities Inc. (PRCCI), which...

Voices Without Borders- Treble and Youth Choirs invite new singers to join

| March 2, 2022

The Treble Choir (ages 7-13), and The Youth Choir (ages 14-20) are accepting applications for new singers. Choirs rehearse at the United Methodist Church in...

Restaurant Week continues in Harbor Springs

| March 2, 2022

The Harbor Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Spring Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, March 6. It includes 12 local eateries offering specials. There are no...

ABOUT TOWN

| March 2, 2022

About Town listings can be emailed to news@ncpublish.com. Deadline is Monday at noon for Wednesday publication.

New director at Bay View Association

| January 5, 2022

Bay View Association announced that Barbara Pfeil accepted an offer to be the Association’s next Executive Director, effective December 1, 2021. “I am thrilled for...

McLaren welcomes new Orthopedic Surgeon

| January 5, 2022

Dr. Eric Krohn (Courtesy photo)Eric F. Krohn, DO, Orthopedic Surgeon, has joined McLaren Northern Michigan Orthopedic Services located at 560 West Mitchell Street, Suite 560,...

Bay Bluffs staffer earns scholarship

| September 8, 2021

Bay Bluffs-Emmet County Medical Care Facility announced Savannah Morris has received one of ten $800 2021 Gary Easton Scholarship Awards from the Michigan County Medical...

New hearing clinic opens in Harbor Springs

| August 25, 2021

Dr. Kathleen EimersDr. Kathleen Eimers has opened a new hearing clinic in the Harbor Airport Plaza located at 8434 M-119. Dr. Eimers Hearing Clinic offers...

Beauty Care now open

| August 4, 2021

Melissa NestleLotus Beauty Care has recently opened inside Frye Massage and Wellness on Lake Street in Harbor Springs. Melissa Nestle, owner, is offering facials, lash...

